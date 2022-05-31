PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of porch pirates who stole a pair or bicycles Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a theft on Sunday morning and learned a blue and pink Huffy mountain bikes were stolen from a porch on South Chestnut Street. The suspects were recorded on the home’s Ring surveillance cameras, video of which has been posted to Facebook.

Anyone who knows information pertaining to the suspect’s identities is advised to call Pana Police or send them a message via Facebook Messenger.