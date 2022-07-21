SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Pana was sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of meth manufacture and fleeing officers.

Christopher Grear, 48, was charged with Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for the meth offense and three years for Aggravated Fleeing. He will serve those sentences concurrently.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 22, 2021. A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull Grear over on Route 16 in Tower Hill for a minor traffic violation, but he failed to stop.

Grear led authorities on a chase that lasted 38 minutes and covered more than 15 miles, during which Grear threw approximately half a gram of meth, a digital scale and multiple baggie corners out of the sunroof. The car eventually became disabled when Grear drove into a field and he was subsequently arrested.

A search of the vehicle turned up a meth pipe and a padlocked box, inside of which were materials commonly used to manufacture meth.