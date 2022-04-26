SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Pana man was accused of making a terrorist threat on Monday.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 40-year-old, William Carnahan, would be charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat, which are both class one felonies.

The sentencing range is 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Carnahan is accused of verbally threatening to return to his girlfriend’s work with a gun and knowingly gave the impression that several people were at risk of death or severe bodily harm.

His bond is set at $75,000, and he will appear in court May 18 for a preliminary hearing.