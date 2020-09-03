Pana Jr. High School student tests positive for COVID-19

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana CUSD #8 Superintendent Jason Bauer said a student at the Pana Jr. High School tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families, Bauer said the student was in attendance on August 27, but not on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. He said no students were in attendance on August 27 because it was a Remote Learning Planning Day.

The superintendent stated the district learned about the student’s positive results on Thursday. “We immediately put our contact tracing plan into action. Information needed to determine which students and staff should quarantine due to possible exposure was supplied to the Christian County Health Department by the administration, nurse, and teachers.” He continued to say nine students, but no staff members, will need to quarantine for 14 days. Those students will be contacted by the school district and is asked to follow up with the health department.

After conversations with the health department, it was determined the District could have classes as planned on Friday. “We continue to emphasize the importance of wearing face coverings, washing hands, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing. It is also advised that if a students is not feeling well or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms that they stay home and contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed.”