PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana High School is being evacuated Wednesday after school officials found a threat.

According to a letter issued to parents by Pana School District Superintendent Jason Bauer, someone found a note in a bathroom stall that said “there is a shooter in the school right now”. Pana Police Department is helping dismiss students to transport them to safe locations.

Pana Jr. High is also being put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Shelbyville School District also sent out a text alert, saying they’re monitoring the situation.