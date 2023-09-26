PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A monument 125 years in the making is now standing in Christian County.

The Black Deceased Miners Monument is dedicated to 113 African American coal miners and family members who worked and lived in Central Illinois at end of the 19th century, some of whom lost their lives. It stands at Latonis Train Village, which owner Tom Latonis said made perfect sense.

“The reason we decided to put it here is because this would have been where they would disembark from the train,” Latonis said. “Because, you know, back then everybody was riding trains.”

Those men came into Pana to find work and escape the Jim Crow South. But what they found, on top of the work, was more hostility.

At the monument’s dedication, a bell tolled as the names were read of nearly 40 African Americans killed during the Illinois mine wars – a series of mining labor disputes and riots in Central and Southern Illinois during the last years of the 19th century. One such event took place in Pana on April 10, 1899; seven people died, including five Black miners.

Author Kevin Corley wrote a book about those men and their families.

“Five of the African Americans that were killed on April 10, 1899, are buried in Twin Pines Cemetery,” he said.

Now, with the monument, anybody can see who those men were.

“There are no markings in the cemetery,” Latonis said. “So we know those miners are there because we have these newspaper accounts from 1898-99.”

Anthropology professor Helaine Silverman said the miners came up from Alabama and took charge of their new surroundings.

“They were claiming citizenship through this labor struggle,” she said.

Silverman said those men were unafraid to live like any other person in Pana.

“Their behavior here was that of empowered American citizens,” she said. “And I think that’s something that needs to be recognized.”

Now, those miners from Alabama finally have something to be remembered by. The monument is not just a dedication to the Black miners who were murdered or lost their lives in the mine wars, but also those who never got a proper burial after a mining accident. There are also names of the miners’ wives and children.

“To me, this was a great thing that we finally got a monument up to those African Americans who died in a struggle,” Corley said.