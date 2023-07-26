VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two motorcycle drivers were killed in Vermilion County over the weekend after they crashed within 15 minutes of each other and in different parts of the county.

The first crash happened around 4:30 p.m. northeast of Danville, at the intersection of Poland Road and County Road 2050 East. Officials said a motorcycle driving at high speed tried to pass an SUV that was turning from Poland Road onto County Road 2050.

The motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the SUV and the two people on the motorcycle were ejected. Both are from Danville: driver Jeremy Irons, 35, and his 38-year-old female passenger.

Irons was later pronounced dead at a Danville hospital. His passenger was taken to a hospital in Urbana, but her condition is unknown. The people inside the SUV were not hurt.

The second crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Road 990 East, southeast of Potomac. A passerby found a motorcycle in a ditch two miles south of U.S Route 136, with the driver laying nearby. Rick Mockbee, 63 of Potomac, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that it appears Mockbee was driving northbound when his motorcycle left the road for an unknown reason, crashed in the ditch and ejected him.

Autopsies for both Irons and Mockbee are scheduled for this week. The crashes remain under investigation.