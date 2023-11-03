CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign Police officers are being credited with saving a woman’s life during a house fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened in the area of Sangamon Drive and Maple Park Drive just after 3:30 a.m. The Champaign Police Department said that at that time, officers were requested to perform a welfare check. Officers Dylan Harnsberger and Anderson Agudelo were dispatched what they thought would be a routine check, but that changed the instant they arrived.

The officers saw flames shooting out the home’s front door and signs of smoke filling the inside. They immediately called for assistance from the Champaign Fire Department and then discovered the woman inside.

Working to get her out of danger, the officers tried opening the back door, but it wouldn’t open. They then pulled the woman to safety through a window.

Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler praised the quick reaction of his two officers.

“It tells you everything, what we stand for in the Champaign Police Department,” he said. “We always put our community members before we our own selves. We put service before self all the time.”

The Champaign Fire Department arrived shortly after to extinguish the flames. No one was hurt during the fire or the officers’ rescue.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.