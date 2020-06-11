Painful memories resurface after Floyd killing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Though the final memorial service for George Floyd has taken place and the officers involved in his death were arrested, the fear of facing brutality in their own lives is something that sticks around for some.

With demonstrations taking place in every state in the nation and several countries around the world, it’s apparent George Floyd’s death left an impact on millions.

For black families, the way he lost his life can serve as a painful reminder of issues generations have fought to work past.

Before George Floyd, there were people like Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager who was killed in 1955 while visiting family members in Mississippi. Till’s death was later credited for sparking the Civil Rights Movement that was supposed to level the playing field for African Americans.

Experts said seeing the death of Floyd and so many other black men caught on camera in recent years can leave a negative impact on black people who watch them and have to go on with their everyday lives.

“Just imagine how that is exasperated when we are seeing these images on the national level. What we see is research showing that African Americans in particular are showing things like increased stress, depression all of these sort of mental health things that then ultimately as we know from years of research, lead to physical health consequences as well,” said Tiffani Saunders, UIS instructor of Sociology and African American Studies.

As traumatizing as these images may be, Saunders said they are important not only to document injustices but to help humanize these experiences.

Experts also said it is important not to rely on the people who are experiencing inequity to educate others about it when there are materials available online. You can find out more about the history of racism in America and how you can help end it today here and here.