Paign to Peace organizes school supply giveaway

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The teen organizers of Paign to Peace gave away school supplies at Hessel Park ahead of the first week of virtual learning for students at Champaign and Urbana Public Schools.

Reflecting the virtual start, Naomi DuPree said the group opted for bins instead of backpacks to carry home the supplies.

“Half are geared toward 6-12 graders and half are elementary to 6th grade,” DuPree said. “The younger ones are markers, crayons, rulers, folders – there’s headphones in all of them.”

In addition to the premade bins, Paign to Peace also set up a DIY table with empty bins that could be filled up at the event.

Bishop Pryor’s kids go to Garden Hills Elementary School in Champaign. As his kids picked out supplies, colored and listened to music at Hessel Park, he said they’d also be leaving with more role models.

“It’s a blessing, because young people need a role model,” Pryor said. “Someone who’s in the community supporting the young people.”

The Paign to Peace organizers shared something in common with the students they’re helping; their educations have all been shaped by the pandemic.

DuPree is preparing for her freshman year at Parkland College, while co-organizer Ayan Harris is preparing for her senior year at Centennial High School.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking just to know that we’re going to be online and how to get extra help if we need it, but also to know that there’s other students who can’t afford internet access to have these things at home,” Harris said. “For me, I’m always thinking about other people.”

“They’re already one step behind not being in school,” DuPree added. “So, as much as we can help them get on track, that’s kind of what we’re here for.”