MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers with Paign to Peace held a march Wednesday afternoon.

It kicked off around 1 p.m. and went through Mahomet’s downtown area. Organizers said they have now held two of these marches, but this was the first one in Mahomet.

The group said the march was comprised of people between the ages of 14 and 20 years old.