Packs provide hygiene products for students

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Gaby Venatta had an idea she hoped would make a difference. “I was checking on Facebook one day and some friends of mine were asking for donations for what they were calling period packs, and I thought what a great idea. I said we probably have a need for that here in Mahomet,” said Venatta. She posted the idea on Facebook saying she was looking for donations, things like tampons, makeup bags, leggings, and underwear to put together packs for students.

“People just started purchasing items. I was getting boxes everyday. My mailman probably thinks something is going on, but it is. It’s something great,” said Venatta.

With the community’s support, they have put together almost 270 period packs. “I think that it’s an important thing to do just because it impacts all young women. There could be a need, whether it be a financial need or just a social need. I thought it was just a good opportunity I could contribute and the community could get involved. It just all came together,” said Venatta.

She’s hoping for more help from the community, so she can continue to expand the project.