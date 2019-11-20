Package theft prevention

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Police are warning people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to deliveries.

The National Retail Federation says more than half of the people they surveyed ahead of the season plan to shop online this year. The NRF’s annual holiday spending forecast indicates holiday retail sales in November and December will rise roughly 4% to more than $727.9 billion.

Urbana Lieutenant Dave Smysor says if you’re ordering deliveries, the best way to avoid theft is by making sure your packages aren’t delivered to your home when you’re away. That could mean asking a neighbor to pick it up, sending it to your place of work or communicating with a delivery driver about the best time to stop by. neighbors need to help each other out this holiday season/

Smysor says neighbors also need to look out for one another.

“We just don’t have the ability to go up and down the street and know if someone belongs there or doesn’t belong there,” Smysor says. “So, one of the things that we can do is reach out to the public and make them aware that they should contact us if they see something that doesn’t seem right.”

Smysor says there isn’t necessarily a high-risk time of day for packages to be delivered; it’s more about how long the package is left sitting outside.