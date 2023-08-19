CHAMPAIGN, Ill,. (WCIA) — On Saturday, many people visited the Preservation and Conservation Association (PACA) garage sale near Parkland College looking for their next rare find to have inside their homes.

PACA collects items from homes and businesses before they’re torn down. Then, they sell them to the community for people to complete projects in their own houses.

Tod Satterthwaite, a PACA board member, said people usually use the desks, doors or trim for some of those projects. His favorite part is hearing how people get creative with the items.

“Everything here has a use it just depends on the person and the creativity of that person to put it to good use,” he said.

If you missed Saturday’s sale, you can check the store out in Downtown Champaign.