CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic Champaign building has seen better days, and now people are wondering about its future.

The Round Barn near Mattis and Springfield Avenues has been without a business for more than a decade. The barn looks a little rough, but that may be expected for a building over 100 years old.

Shapland Realty owns the property. Manager Laura Shapland said the outside may be showing its age, but it doesn’t leak and the inside is well-maintained because they want to find a business suited for the space.

They were close to getting a company to set up shop a few years ago, but the pandemic had other plans.

“We were very hopeful that we’d have a couple things prior to that we had hoped for,” Shapland said, “But nothing ever came to fruition there.”

She said it’s hard to find what she hopes will be a restaurant that can fill the 13,000-square-foot circular structure, so there has been a lot of waiting.

“A large restaurant is 7,000 square feet,” Shapland said, “So, that’s almost double that. That’s pretty significant.”

The Pottery Place has called the Round Barn Center home for 15 years. Owner Laura Billimack has seen a lot of change in that time.

Famous Dave’s was the last business to occupy the barn, and that was over a decade ago. Billimack said a lot of other stores have since followed suit.

“There’s been a lot of vacant storefronts in the last few years,” she said, “And I just feel like it’s kind of a forgotten gem of Champaign.”

Not everything has been forgotten. Shapland said some shops in the surrounding area are doing quite well, Billimack’s included.

“The Pottery Place, Confidentially Yours, RAW Fitness, so there’s a lot of… Pancake House, obviously, is hugely successful,” Shapland said. “So we know it can thrive, I think it just needs company.”

Billimack also thinks there are features still remaining at the strip mall that can bring more business to the area.

“I think from where you park to the storefront is just a short walk,” she said. “It’s close to everything. Springfield and Mattis is a big intersection in town.”

Shapland said growing businesses at the Round Barn Center depends on a lot of variables like the future of Country Fair Mall and crime in the area. But she has no intention of getting rid of the Round Barn because she knows what it means to the community.

“It’s not something that is our agenda,” Shapland said. “I know people would be devastated to see it go. So, not something we want to do, so we’re hoping that something will change.”