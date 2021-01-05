Owner of dog put down by Animal Control accepts canvas painting of her dog

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Over the past weekend, Jonathan Johnston stopped by WCIA to drop off a canvas of Dada, a chocolate lab who was recently put down by Champaign County Animal Control before his owner, Monica Lopez, could retrieve him.

The canvas was made by H-Art studios in Urbana. Lopez stopped by on Monday to pick it up. She said she and her family were touched by the gesture.

“He’s definitely special,” Lopez said. “He wasn’t just a dog, he was like our little human. He’s like my son.”

The Champaign County Board is currently investigating Dada’s death.