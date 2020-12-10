Owner: JT Walker’s Restaurant & Brewery to close

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of JT Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery said this coming Sunday will be their last day open before closing for good.

“This is a day I hoped would never come. But here we are,” said owner Justin Taylor in a Facebook post. “I have always stepped up and faced any challenge the business has faced head on, but the current business climate in our state and within Champaign County has made it impossible for restaurants and bars to survive. With indoor dining once again being deemed ‘illegal’ by the Health Department we can no longer afford to operate under these conditions.”

He said he was proud that they lasted 12 years. He stated it was “because of our great customers and all of the support we received from the Village of Mahomet and many Central Illinois residents.”