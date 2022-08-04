HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) The Hoopeston School District is selling pieces of history from one of their schools.

Honeywell was demolished in 2016. Now, District officials said they are selling 7-inch floor planks and 18×24 lasered plaques created from the flooring of the demolished Honeywell school.

The District is selling 7-inch floor planks and there are chances to win unique 18″x24″ lasered plaques by purchasing a raffle ticket. Raffle tickets are $5 apiece.

One plaque per sports season will be raffled off on November 1, 2022, March 1, 2023, and May 12, 2023.

The proceeds are going to a scholarship celebrating a graduating 2023 senior.