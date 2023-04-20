Update 7:30 a.m.

After assessing the scene, the ISP has made the decision to temporarily re-open the single lane construction zone lane until proper equipment can be staged for the removal of the overturned semi.

Removal and road closure will resume at approximately 10 a.m.

Public traffic should continue to seek an alternate route due to traffic congestion at the scene.



OAKWOOD, Ill (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are currently investigating a crash involving an overturned semi on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 208.

The accident happened within the single lane construction zone before 7 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto US Route 150 at the Oakwood exit. Traffic will merge back onto Interstate 74 eastbound just west of Danville.

Interstate 74 is closed to all traffic at the Oakwood exit (Exit 206).

This is a developing story.