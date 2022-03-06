CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Severe thunderstorms rolling through the region late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning left behind a trail of damage and power outages.

Power outages numbering more than 9,000 people were reported in DeWitt, Douglas, Moultrie and Piatt Counties at 1:15 a.m. As of 10 a.m., Ameren Illinois reported that number is down to just over 900 people, mostly concentrated in Moultrie and Douglas Counties.

Ameren is reporting that more than half of its Moultrie County customers are without power. These customers, just below 600, are largely concentrated in Lovington. Only 318 Ameren customers in Douglas County are without power; most of them are in the area of Camargo.

Power outages, along with damaging winds, were also reported in the Taylorville area, but power has largely been restored in this area.