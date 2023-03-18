DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest for first degree murder following a shooting in Decatur that left two other men dead Friday night.

Decatur Police officials said the shooting happened at a home in the area of East Johnson Avenue and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers were informed at 8:15 p.m. and responding officers found two victims at that location, both of whom had apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries.

Decatur Police detectives began an investigation and found multiple spent shell casings inside the home. As a result of the investigation, Decatur Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Kahylil D. Woods, charging him with two counts of first degree murder.

Woods was arrested in Decatur and was subsequently booked into the Macon County Jail.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has further information about it is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.