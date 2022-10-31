UPDATE at 7:30 a.m. on 10/31/2022

Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead.

The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee.

Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.

The truck was disabled then across all lanes of southbound I-55.

A second vehicle traveling southbound then struck the tractor trailer.

A third vehicle then collided into the crash scene behind the second vehicle.

All vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

State Police confirm two fatalities but have no other information on the other two types of vehicles involved.

All lanes re-opened after over 8 hours at 7:10 a.m. for southbound traffic on I-55.

Springfield Fire Department was one of many departments to respond.

Twelve Springfield Fire Department members responded to help assist with hazardous materials assessment and mitigation.

Other agencies that responded included Divernon Fire, Chatham Fire, Auburn Fire, Pawnee Fire, Sherman Fire, Stonington Fire and Illinois State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GLENARM, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a multi-vehicle crash has closed an interstate in Sangamon County.

The crash happened before 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening south of Springfield on I-55.

Few details have been released about the crash as of early Monday morning, but State Police say that the crash has blocked the southbound lanes near the Auburn/Pawnee exit at mile marker 82.

As a result, IDOT and Illinois State Police have closed I-55 southbound at Exit 83 into Glenarm.

The road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Drivers are also not allowed southbound onto I-55 from the Auburn-Pawnee Exit but can re-enter at Divernon (Exit 80).

State Police reported at the time of the crash that visibility was low due to foggy conditions.

They encourage drivers to travel at slower speeds and seek an alternative route in the area.

Drivers traveling from Springfield to St. Louis should plan to take IL Route 4 south to Divernon Rd. south of Auburn and re-enter I-55 SB in Divernon, or they can go south to Girard and take Farmersville Rd. back east towards I-55 SB in Farmersville.

WCIA has reached out to State Police for more information on this developing story.