CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Market Street over Interstate 74 will be closed overnight for four nights beginning May 31.

The closures are necessary to remove the Market Street bridge and will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Work will begin with the removal of the bridge deck and then move on to the removal of the beams.

I-74 traffic will not be affected beyond the crossover already in place.

People can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.