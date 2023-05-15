SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that pothole repairs on Interstate 55 and Interstate 72 in Sangamon County will begin on Monday, May 15.

IDOT said work will take place at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., requiring lane closures in both directions for two weeks. However, officials said at least one lane of traffic in both directions will always be open.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, officials reported. They advise drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

They also encourage drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert to workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

