DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new ice cream shop is making its way to Decatur.

It’s a partnership between the park district and Tillamook factory, which is expected to open next year. ‘Over the Top Ice Cream’ will be in Nelson Park. It will feature 16 flavors and several toppings from the Tillamook franchise.

Executive Director Clay Gerhard said not only does it give people another business to try. It also highlights the dairy company’s move to the city.

“Tillamook has a big brand following,” Gerhard said. “It’s distributed locally here in Kroger stores right now. The last two times I’ve tried to get ice cream they’ve been out at Kroger here locally. So, I think the community is already embracing Tillamook.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place next Thursday, followed by the grand opening on Memorial Day weekend.