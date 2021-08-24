Over 60 kittens available for adoption through Animal Protective League

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Animal Protective League (APL) said more than 60 kittens are available for adoption at a special rate as the Kitten Circus starts on Monday.

Kitten Circus is a great time to adopt a kitten, according to the Executive Director of APL Deana Corbin. It is when APL has the highest number of kittens available for adoption. APL officials said during this time, the public can adopt a kitten for $25, which is half of the normal adoption fee. The special adoption rates are available from Monday to Sunday at the APL shelter and adoption events. Adopters should fill out a pre-approved application on the website prior to meeting the kittens in person.

Deana also said people can adopt a cagemate or littermate for free with APL’s Better Together program.

“All kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped at the time of their adoption,” Deana added.

APL is a non-profit organization that cares for sick, injured, abused, or abandoned dogs and cats, and helps them find the best permanent homes.