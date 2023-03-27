CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — EIU University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) President Jennifer Stringfellow released a statement saying that a total of 450 EIU faculty and staff will be one step closer to striking. This comes after filing their 10-day Intent to Strike paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board and delivering notice to University Administration.

The EIU UPI bargaining team and members plan to rally at noon on Monday with signs and chants before members deliver the Intent to Strike to the EIU administration. Officials said they will rally outside of Old Main located at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 6th Street on the EIU campus.

The Union members will then march to EIU President Dr. David Glassman`s office to deliver the Intent.

The move comes after minimal progress recently at the bargaining table. Officials said the Union plans to walk out on April 6 if a deal isn’t reached. However, there is one scheduled bargaining session before then.

EIU UPI members took a strike vote on March 9, with a strong 97% of voting members asserting their willingness to strike if an agreement can`t be reached at the table.

“We’ve reached a point with this administration where it’s getting more and more difficult to see a path forward at the table,” said Stringfellow, who is also a special education professor at EIU. “Our proposals improve faculty and staff retention and ensure students get better support. We must work together to build a stronger EIU and that requires an investment in staff and faculty so that we can best serve our students.”

Officials said the administration continues to offer a pay cut. They also said that in the tough economy today that this kind of proposal is especially dismissive of the work EIU faculty and staff do every day especially since the university has plenty in reserves to more than afford the compensation the union is proposing.

“For months now, the EIU administration has proposed to us an effective pay cut. And for months, we’ve said that our members will not agree to work more for less. So this filing should not come as a surprise,” said Billy Hung, EIU UPI’s lead negotiator and associate professor of biological sciences. “When staff workloads are so high that students can’t get an appointment with their advisor, we need to find a solution.”

Hung added: “When faculty are required to increase the number of courses yet have no time to lead research or to offer students reasonable office hours, we need to find a solution. And if the EIU administration doesn’t work with us to come up with these solutions, I’m afraid our members will look for better jobs elsewhere. That definitely won’t make EIU stronger, and it won’t help our students.”

In preparation for the possibility of a strike, EIU UPI members plan to host a “Teach-In” for students on Tuesday to share the status of negotiations and explain how a potential strike would affect their classes and coursework.

EIU released a statement saying that as the university faces a potential faculty strike, they said they are hopeful negotiations lead to a successful resolution, and that a strike can be avoided. However, if a strike does happen, the university said it’s important that students know they remain committed to their uninterrupted academic progress.

Additionally, the university said that contingency plans are underway that will keep students on the path to on-time course and degree completion.

Officials said if a strike happens, and students find an instructor is absent for a registered course, students are to reach out to their academic department chair or college dean’s office as soon as possible for the next steps.

For students enrolled in online or hybrid courses, the university said students should continue participating in online activities and complete the coursework as scheduled. Students involved in student teaching, internships, or clinical, should also continue to attend and participate in all off-campus academic activities.