LANGLEYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A burglary that happened in Langleyville is under investigation.

According to The Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into Burton’s Tap last Thursday and stole over $3,000 from slot machines. Officers said there was additional damage done to the business.

Anyone who has information about this burglary can call the Christian County Sheriff’s office at 217-824-4961 or Christian Crime Stoppers at 217-824-9100.