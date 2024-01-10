DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Decatur-based park districts are getting a decent slice of a $28 million state grant to help improve land.

The funding is part of the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act grant program, which is overseen by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Grants are given to local governments throughout Illinois to aid in improving public recreational buildings or lands. The funds support 90 percent of the cost of these projects.

The Decatur Park District and Macon County Conservation District are both recipients of the PARC grant. The Decatur Park District was awarded $2.8 million and the Macon County Conservation District got $870,750. Between the two districts, Decatur is getting over $3.5 million dollars of the $28 million grant.

“It’s exciting to see Decatur get support from the state, giving residents the recreational opportunities they deserve,” State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield said. “Decatur is making tremendous progress on providing recreation for the community, especially for our seniors. These revitalization efforts will have lasting effects on the community.”

With the near-$3 million, the Decatur Park District will turn the Scoville Golf Course Clubhouse into a recreational senior center. Recreational services for seniors are currently held in three separate locations locally. The new space will combine them to provide a wide array of activities and needs in one place. That includes daily exercise programs, art classes, lectures, music enrichment, cards, games and meals.

“I am pleased to see this renovation come to fruition to give our seniors a new community center, where they can stay active, socialize and learn new hobbies,” said State Representative Sue Scherer of Decatur. “Instead of struggling to make it to different locations, all of the services will be in one central location which is what our seniors deserve.”

The Macon County Conservation District, also based in Decatur, will use their almost-$871,000 to expand space for their programs and the increasing number of participants. They aim to create an outdoor classroom with a chalkboard, demonstration gardens, science lab, kitchen area, seat walls, fire pit and interpretive kiosks.

“From roads and bridges to parks and recreational buildings, my administration’s landmark Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan is leaving no part of our state’s infrastructure untouched,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said. “Today, I’m proud to announce that, through the PARC grant program, we are dispersing more than $28 million to local governments to further public recreational opportunities throughout their communities — whether that’s renovating existing buildings or constructing a new community center. Public recreational spaces promote wellness, all while safeguarding the environment, and I look forward to visiting these modernized facilities once they are up and running.”