CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Over $22,000 and a truckload of toys were donated during the annual Toys for Tots drive on Thursday.

Many guests joined our team today for the toy drive, including “Star Wars” stormtroopers, Miss Woolly Worm Festival 2022 Queen Andrea Patton, Navy ROTC, Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, and Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority.

“The day was absolutely fantastic,” said Caesar Perez, director of Toys for Tots for more than 20 years. “I’m grateful for everything that happened today, and for everyone who helped make this happen.”