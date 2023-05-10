CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — WCIA 3 hosted its 10th annual Operation Honor Guard event on Wednesday, May 10.

With WCIA personnel and former service members in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon, Decatur, and other locations across Central Illinois, the event raised a total of $151,650 and counting. The original goal was $120,000.

Donations help Honor Guard members provide services at veteran funerals, among other things.

“I share a deep gratitude to all of the WCIA viewers for coming out again and blowing this year’s total away,” said Operation Honor Guard founder Rich Darby. “If you’ll have me back next year, we’re out to do bigger and better things.”