URBANA, Ill. – Urbana is home to the oldest continuous agricultural experiment in the Western Hemisphere called the Morrow Plots located on the U of I campus. Now, the U of I College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences (ACES) announced that over 130 years of the Morrow Plots’ data is going to be available online.

Officials said the plots’ data will be digitized and made available online through the Illinois Data Bank to scientists, students, and educators around the world. The new database includes crop hybrid, rotation, planting density, and yield, along with fertilizer type and amount.

Thanks to the Morrow Plots Data Curation Working Group, an interdisciplinary team comprised of people from ACES and the U of I Library, officials said data scientists and curators not only had to find the historical data, including in an ancient notebook held by the Department of Crop Sciences, but they also had to standardize it through time so that year-to-year comparisons could be made.

For example, some data were missing for certain years, and yield wasn’t recorded at all until 1888.

“The data were all in slightly different formats and needed a lot of finagling to get them to line up,” said Sandi Caldrone, assistant professor and U of I Library research data librarian. “My role was doing the coding required to clean up and combine those data sets and get it ready to publish. I also did a lot of the accompanying documentation that explains how we did it for folks who want to use the data or reproduce our work.”

Officials said U of I professor Manly Miles established the Morrow Plots in 1876 as an experiment to test the effects of crop rotation on soil quality. Over the years, officials said the plots helped establish a number of farming basics, including that crops require nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, hybrid corn can boost yield, especially when planted at close spacing, and crop rotation can mean less need for fertilizers.

In 2018, associate director of information technology for ACES Josh Henry initially kickstarted the project as an example for faculty wanting to curate their own research data. Officials said as few faculty have such long and complex datasets, Henry knew if the working group could pull it off with the Morrow Plots data, anyone could do it.

Prior to the database’s publication, Andrew Margenot was fielding dozens of requests for the Morrow Plots data each year. Officials said he can now direct those requests to the Illinois Data Bank.

Margenot said the data can also be used to understand how soil fertility is influenced by management practices of crop rotation and nutrient inputs, and how this relates to crop yields. After discovering other historic soil samples from the Morrow Plots and other sites around Illinois, officials said Margenot is eager to analyze long-term trends.