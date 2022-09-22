CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Over 10,000 student tickets have already been claimed for Thursday’s Fighting Illini football game.

These free tickets became available for students to claim a few weeks ago.

“We love to come out and support the team,” Block I President Will Reiser said. “Having 10,000 students come out is incredible.”

When the student section reaches full capacity at 6,000 available seats in the North End Zone, seats in sections 101-103 will be available.

“I am looking forward to the electricity in the student section,” Reiser said. “All Block I members and the executive board devote a lot of time maximizing the student section experience, and having this many people claim tickets is a major validation for our hard work. We are really excited to experience Illinois football in all its glory.”

The Fighting Illini take on the Chattanooga Mocs at 7:30 P.M. at Memorial Stadium.