Over 1,000 customers without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Stormy weather conditions have knocked out power services for 1,077 customers in Springfield,

A Facebook post from City Water, Light, and Power says there are outages in three areas of town that are related to weather conditions.

“Plenty of windy conditions and lightning have caused trouble in the electric system and forecast is calling for this to continue to about 10 a.m.,” the post says.

One outage affecting 1,030 customers is located on West Iles Avenue between Veterans Parkway and MacArthur Boulevard.

Crews say a tree branch fell on the power lines and need to be cleared. They add that should be done fairly soon.

CWLP adds a second outage affecting 221 customers is on West Jefferson Street between Meadowlark and Churchill streets.

A third outage is on East Sangamon Avenue near 16th and 17th streets. That one is affecting 47 customers.

Crews say they’re working to get everyone back online as quickly and safely as possible.

For more information, click here.