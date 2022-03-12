SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Over 100 trucks showed up at the savoy Walmart parking lot Saturday morning. To show their support after Ross Booker died while he was cleaning up after a car accident.

Owner of Birch auto service John Birch said, “It’s a brotherhood people who do this for a living it’s a lifestyle”

Reynolds Tow truck driver Cody Fessler said, “You just have to be a tow truck operator to be able to understand and feel this way.”

Tow truck drivers from all over the state were there, from Shorewood down to Newton and everywhere in between. Fessler said he knew Booker personally.

He said, “If someone needed something he would give you the shirt right off his back.” Fessler said, “You think something like this isn’t going to happen here in the town that you live in. When it does it really hits ya hard.”

They were there to honor booker and spread an important message to drivers.

Birch said, “It’s really important for people to slow down and to pay attention to what’s going on in the road in front of them. People can get they can get killed.”

Dion Smith from Bloomington said, “It’s just dangerous out on the roads. We have a lot of tow truck drivers and state police officers that get hit and a lot of deaths. Even lately, it seems like the deaths are getting more and more.”

During the route to the cemetery, there were flags hung by first responders and tow truck companies.