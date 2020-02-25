Outpouring of support after fire destroys family’s home

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends and strangers are coming together to help an Urbana family get back on their feet.

Angela Pitts is a single mother of three. She says she was at the laundromat last week when she got a call she never expected. A neighbor told her her house was in flames.

“I kind of was just shocked because…you think everything that you worked so hard for is now gone, and where do you start from?” asks Pitts.

Firefighters worked quickly to put it out, but the fire worked faster. Their home was gutted. Their clothes, furniture, personal items…gone.

“You got to start from scratch…and you don’t know how it’s going to get there, where it’s going to go, [or] what you’re going to do,” says Pitts.

Luckily, Pitts’ friend, Nateka Simmons, had the answer to those questions. She took to social media to start collecting donations, and even reached out to Aaron’s Furniture in Champaign to see if they could contribute. The manager contacted corporate, and just two hours later, the answer was yes.

“We’ve been here 20 years, and being able to give back to the community is something that we try to do,” says Aaron’s General Manager Greg Smock. “Everything kind of came together, and we were able to take care of some beds for them so they have somewhere to put their heads.”

A bed for Pitts, and one for each of her children. She says the outpouring of support is incredible.

“It overwhelmed me in the beginning, but I took it as a blessing to know that the community is so great that they were able to reach out for people they don’t really know…just complete strangers had reached out and wanted to help,” says Pitts.

And although Pitts says it’s hard to say goodbye to a home she raised her kids in for 5 years, she is taking that support and moving forward.

“The change is different. We had to downsize, but we make it work because that’s what we’re supposed to do,” says Pitts.

Family friend Nateka Simmons is still organizing donations. If you would like to contribute, email Pittsfamilyfund@gmail.com