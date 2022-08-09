CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the City of Champaign said the community should hear outdoor warning sirens later this week.

In a news release, officials said contractors are doing maintenance work on the city’s 15 outdoor sirens. That work will happen August 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Part of this maintenance requires that the contractor activate the warning sirens for short periods of time, not to exceed thirty seconds, to ensure proper performance during emergencies,” said officials. “Should an actual emergency exist, the warning sirens will activate as normal, for a period exceeding two minutes.”

Officials said that if you are outside and you hear warning sirens, immediately go to shelter. You are then supposed to stay in that shelter for 30 minutes after the siren stops sounding. “If the sirens sound again during the thirty minutes, begin a new thirty-minute period.”