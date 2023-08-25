URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The hottest day of the year kept many indoors, but not everybody had that luxury. People with outside jobs had to find their own way of dealing with the oppressive heat index.

Eddie Pfluger is a landscaper for Urbana, and he said he wasn’t looking forward to working outside on Thursday. But he kept an altruistic frame of mind.

“We’re out here for the community,” Pfluger said. “Someone’s got to do it. And for me, I enjoy doing that. So it’s a nice service to provide.”

Landscaping in temperatures hovering around 100 degrees because it’s your job is one thing, but Larry Harrison decided Thursday was a good day to clean up the yard voluntarily.

“Yeah, it’s hot,” Harrison said. “But the little breeze we got, you can feel that. It helps a lot, but it’s humid, hot.”

It wasn’t just his yard’s hedges he was trimming’ he was also helping out his neighbors. Harrison tried focusing on the positives, although it was hard to ignore how muggy it was outdoors.

Not all people working in the heat are so brazen. Daniel Cook with Smith Burger Co. said while he and the rest of the food truck crew are used to working in fast-paced hot environments, it was in the best interest of customers and employees to close early.

“With that heat kind of peaking right around 1:00, we figured that’d be a good two hours to get out here and get everybody fed, and then keep it safe for the employees,” Cook said. “Pack it in and get everybody back in the AC.”

Cook said the food truck would typically serve up burgers until 2:00 p.m. at the popular Thursday spot: by the Schnucks near downtown Urbana.

The dream of a cooler future might have helped some get through the day a little easier. Pfluger said that had he not had to work, a day inside would’ve been on the agenda.

“Probably just hang out and maybe do a little bit of reading or play a little bit of music, play some guitar or something like that,” Pfluger said.

Cook had other thoughts of cooling down.

“I would definitely be in a pool somewhere,” Cook said. “It is the right time for that, I think. Might even go hop in one today after I get off work if I can find the right place.”

Harrison said there’s nothing better than blasting the AC.

“Yeah, feels really good,” he said. “Especially when you walk in from out of here.”

No one was planning on staying out too long if they didn’t have to.