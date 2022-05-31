WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It was finals week when we visited the Westville High School Principal. So, there weren’t many students walking the halls, but inside Guy Goodloves’ office he was working hard. Packing up decades worth of memories and achievements in Our Town Westville.

Guy Goodlove, it’s a name almost everyone in Westville would recognize. For more than two decades, he’s been the Westville high school principal.

“You know, when you’re in high school, you don’t hear a lot of kids saying, “hey, I want to be principal.” It just kind of falls in your lap and you run with it,” Goodlove said.

He started at the school in 1995. Just one year in he was offered the assistant principal job. Then in 2000 the principal job, and the rest is history.

“I’ve always kind of been in a leadership position. So, it just worked out just the right fit for me. I enjoy it. I enjoy all the aspects of this job. Working with kids and working with staff,” he said.

He knows a good leader is nothing without good people surrounding them.

“I often say this, I hire good people and I get out of the way,” he said.

That’s the one thing, he said, he’ll miss the most.

“I’m gonna miss the relationships, people, all the friendships that you’ve made through the years through staff. Every time somebody retires that you’ve worked with for 5 years, 10 years, 15, 20 years, and they walk out the door, it takes a piece of ya,” Goodlove said.

But, he knows the school will be in good hands.

“When I walk out of this office, this building will still be well taken care of,” he said. “It’s been a good run, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I love this community, I love everything about it.”

He said some things in Our Town Westville will always stay the same.

“When I come to school every morning, we say the pledge of allegiance, we have a moment of silence, and we always say it’s a great day to be a tiger, and that’ll never change,” he said.

Goodlove isn’t going far. For the past 27 years, he’s been the head football coach, and he’s keeping that title.