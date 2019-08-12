Our Town senior adds to his collection

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two years ago, a man known for his career of climbing telephone poles and fixing phone service was known around Douglas County for so much more and played a huge role in Our Town.

Ralph Hughes is really into antiques. So much so, he’s made his front and backyard into his own historic museum. This lively senior has even earned the title of Broom Corn Festival Marshal. Since then, he’s added several new pieces to his collection like old-school, horse-drawn agricultural equipment.

He’s also installed a telephone booth and railroad crossing sign. He says it’s simple. If he sees something he likes, he’s got to have it. He loves how his house has become a place people have to see. Hughes is perhaps most proud of his telephone pole, decked out with telephones. He made it himself.

He claims he can still climb poles, even now. Keeping true to his title of phone guru, anyone with a phone problem in town, knows who to call. Hughes says he’ll fix their phones for free.