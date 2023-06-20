PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — Throughout the week, WCIA is introducing you to Our Town Paxton, and showing you what makes the town unique. We start off the coverage by looking back at some of its history and learning how the past is meeting the present.

Before Paxton was the town we all know today, it was called Prairie City back in the early 1800s. Years later in 1856, it became Prospect City.

Judy Jepsen-Popel, the Ford County Historical Society President, said years after that, it changed again when people heard the news of a man in England looking to settle a colony in Illinois. His name? Richard Paxton.

“So they changed the name to Paxton to try to lure him into settling here,” Jepsen-Popel said. It wasn’t enough for him to come, but the name stuck. It also didn’t stop others from moving there.

“There was a big draw with the railroad land. It was really cheap,” she explained.

To bring some of the history to life, Andy Hudson created QR codes throughout town. You scan it with your phone camera. Then, it brings you to this website and introduces you to historic information about the site the QR code is at.

Those mementos mean a lot to Hudson’s family.

“It’s capturing the history of Paxton,” he described. “We’re lucky to have local people here that have preserved history through information and pictures.”

He’s excited to show them off.

“There’s one called the Chautauqua that is at Pells Park that we have now. It’s an event that took place over 100 years ago,” Hudson said. “We have chronicled some of the importance of the event, pictures of people out there.”

The self-guided historic tour is leaving Jepsen-Popel hopeful for the next generation, and Hudson hopes people learn from the legacy left behind.

“I think they’ll have a better understanding of the rich history that we have in our community,” Hudson said.