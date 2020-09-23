Our Town Mahomet: Parks & Recreation Department

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — More people are spending time outside during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have many options in Mahomet.

The Parks and Recreation Department has grown a lot of over the years — and it’s still growing. They’re currently planning a splash pad and playground at Barber Park. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the department operates, but not its commitment to the community. Jack Ware has seen that firsthand. He worked with the department for about 10 years, then came back a few years later.

“I said, ‘I’ll do whatever you want.’ I end up, sometimes I’m officiating if they need any .. or a site supervisor .. or right now it’s a site supervisor and a decontaminator of all the equipment between games. And you know it’s just trying to provide as much as you can and stay within the law, and also what the department feels is best for people,” says Ware.

