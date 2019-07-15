Our Town honors America’s heroes

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, on September 11, the country remembers the sacrifices people made. For firefighters at this station, they look at a physical reminder every day they’re on the job. It’s because this flag was donated by a former member of the Sidney Fire Department. \

His dad built the frame. It has all of the names of the first responders killed on 9/11. It’s called the Flag of Heroes. Chief Earl Bennett says it’s a reminder of the risk they take every day on the job.

He says it’s something they’re paying attention to even more now amidst debate in the nation’s capitol about the 9/11 First Responders’ Fund.