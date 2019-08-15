Our Town home to impressive production

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Caps and gowns are a right of passage for any graduation ceremony. A huge chunk of those are actually made in Our Town. Herff Jones has production plants all over the country, but the majority of its caps and gowns are made in Arcola and Champaign.

The factory where many are put together can assemble 1.8 million gowns per year. They also make graduation accessories like cords, tassels and stoles. If you still have your accessories, check the tags. There’s a good chance you’ll see the Herff Jones logo.