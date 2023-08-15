GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a summertime staple, spending your afternoon with friends at the neighborhood park. In Our Town Gibson City, one playground, in particular, is making that even easier for everyone.

“I like the hanging thingy,” said first grader Titus Kern. “I’ll just swing on it until we have to go there and then to over here.”

It’s the carefree lifestyle every kid wants to soak in during summer break.

“I get to come here and go on the zip line,” third grader Adalyn Eyre explained.

In Our Town Gibson City, they’re able to do just that at North Park. Tom Davis and the Rotary Club helped turn the playground into a kids paradise.

“We’ve done this project eight years ago. It took two years to do this main part,” Davis said. “City crews came, we had all the Rotarians help. We had other people who weren’t Rotarians come out and help.”

They installed swings, slides and musical instruments, keeping everyone in mind while doing so. It’s accessible to all kids. That means wider sidewalks for wheelchairs and a soft surface for easy access.

“You could pull a wheelchair or anything, wagon or whatever, across it,” Davis described.

The newest part of the playground is called the “cabin.” Kids run around and play on it all day. That piece of equipment alone cost about $60,000, but it wouldn’t be possible without help from the city and other nearby organizations.

The Rotary hosted fundraising events and sold bricks around the benches at the park. Other Gibson City groups donated money too, helping to buy tables and shade awnings.

“The community always pulls together,” Davis said. “It’s a hometown community.”

That support means a lot to him. He often takes his grandkids to the park, and his daughter runs a daycare across the street.

“It makes you proud that you’re a part of it,” he said. “That you were able to help with it and get it partially organized. Took care of a lot of the stuff and just makes you feel good for the kids who use it.”