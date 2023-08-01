ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — This week, we are taking you to Our Town Assumption. It’s a small town in Christian County with a big heart. Just over 1,000 people call it home, but it’s certainly not short of unique people, places and things.

The Illinois Central Railroad goes right through town, and years ago when it was established, settlements popped up every six miles so steam engines could get water.

That’s how the town of Tacusah started, but the name didn’t stick for long. When land became available around Tacusah, Elisee Malhoit, a French-Canadian man from Assumption Parish, Louisana, saw an opportunity to buy land and start a French settlement.

An official vote in 1868 marked the beginning of Our Town Assumption, and it kept growing from there.

“I think the coal mine in the late 1800s early 1900s was a bit of a boon,” Joyce Throneburg, the Assumption Historical Society President, said. “Until a lot of mechanization came into coal mining and then Assumption’s coal mine closed down around the 1930s.”

Throneburg has always called Assumption home. Some of her ancestors were the first French settlers, and now she’s watching the town evolve and change.

“There’s been a nice investment from private individuals in various things. The brewery, DJ’s on Chestnut, Grey House Goods, the 62510 boutique,” Throneburg noted. “Agriculture is a big thing here.”

But outside of working hard, she thinks back to musical memories in her hometown. Dolly Parton stopped by in 1975.

“I think it was $5 a seat or something like that out at the auditorium. That was a big deal,” Throneburg said.

She also remembers her high school days, like eating at Roots Cafe after Assumption athletic events. That was before the school consolidated and created Central A&M.

“We’re very fortunate to our school district. It’s excellent too,” Throneburg said.

She said she’s proud of where her community has been, and where it’s going in the future.

“There are a lot of things going on that are real positive,” she said. “We are working hard at getting a housing development started here and we hope to have a daycare within the next year.”

You can catch the WCIA crews in Assumption on Friday, August 4th for the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts. There will be food trucks, live music and bounce houses for everyone.