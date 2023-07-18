ARTHUR, Ill., (WCIA) — When you go to firework shows, you probably set up blankets and lawn chairs ready to look up and see the show in the sky right before your eyes.

In Our Town Arthur, the event is a little different than your traditional show. It features the “Rural Patriot” riding in on his horse. Now, the town is honoring him with a new mural.

“The Rural Patriot belongs to Arthur,” Larry Schlabach, the ground display organizer for the fan-favorite event, said.

It was first introduced to Our Town Arthur in 2003. Each year, the firework show starts with a wall of fire and something they call Niagara Falls.

“It has the effect of a curtain of sparks just raining down. It’s completely silent and they burn for 90 seconds,” Schlabach described.

During that time, the “Rural Patriot” rides out on his horse with the American Flag. Marty Miller, Schlabach’s cousin, took the reins 20 years ago.

“Marty is just the man for the job. I always tell him he was born to be the Rural Patriot,” Schlabach said. “He’s worked with horses his whole life.”

Now, Our Town Arthur wants to show their appreciation with a mural. It’s the first one in town, and artists just finished working on it.

“I was standing here with a lady watching them paint it and she said, ‘You know, this is what our children need to see,'” Schlabach said.

He said the mural represents more than just a town staple.

“This is for the veterans,” Schlabach explained. “To recognize them for all that they have done to preserve our freedom.”

It’s also a sign of patriotism that he hopes continues on for many years ahead.

“It’s the history of Arthur, but it’s ongoing history,” Schlabach said. “If you want to see the Rural Patriot next year, you can come see him. The story is not over.”

You can find the mural right off Vine Street by the “It’ll Do Bar and Grill.” We’ll be nearby on Friday for our 4, 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.