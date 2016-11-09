Other districts propose tax referendums

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Unit 4 isn’t the only school district with a referendum on the ballot.

Voters in Paxton-Buckley-Loda are deciding on $31 million to upgrade schools there. It would include renovating and adding to Clara Peterson Elementary and renovating parts of the high school.

The district also plans to demolish Eastlawn Elementary and move students from there to Clara Peterson. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay almost an extra $200 per year.

Other school districts are also trying to bring in more money. Maroa-Forsyth wants to increase property taxes by .5%. It would give schools an extra $1 million annually. A similar proposal failed last year.

Edgar County is looking for a 1% sales tax to maintain schools. The money would be divided among Paris, Chrisman, Shiloh and Kansas.

Coles County is also looking to approve a 1% sales tax. Money would go to Mattoon, Charleston and Tri-County. Officials would pay off school debt first, then improve facilities.