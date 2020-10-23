Oswald sworn in as interim mayor; funeral service set for late mayor

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Carlinville City Council elected an interim mayor after Mayor Deanna Demuzio passed away this week.

City Attorney Dan O’Brien said a special meeting was held to swear in Alderwoman Sarah Oswald as the interim mayor. He state she will finish out the remainder of the late mayor’s term.

A new mayor is expected to be sworn in in May.

Funeral services will be held on Monday for the late Mayor Demuzio. City officials said there will be a private mass and graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday. Then there will be a public procession at 12:30 p.m. The procession route is pictured below.