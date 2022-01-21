OSFM encourages firefighters to schedule screenings to reduce risk of cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is joining forces with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to raise awareness about the increased risk of cancer amongst firefighters.

Firefighter-occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. According to a study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), firefighters face a 9 percent increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general population.

OSFM officials said they want to provide firefighters the necessary tools and guidance to develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention and to support those with a cancer diagnosis within their departments.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of getting screened and doing your yearly physicals. Taking this time can help to spot something early, that if not found or treated, could lead to more serious issues in the future, or worse, loss of life,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Pere. “This disease is killing far too many of our brothers and sisters. If we all work together to limit our exposures, get screened and improve our lifestyles, we can greatly reduce the risks of cancer and come out a healthier fire service community.”

The OSFM partnered with the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) and the MABAS-Illinois to create the State of Illinois Preliminary Exposure Reduction Training project in 2020. This project was developed to deliver critical firefighter health and life safety research, education, training and basic equipment to fire departments across the state. Firefighters are encouraged to complete the training. All fire departments within the State of Illinois are eligible to receive free equipment after completion of the training.

